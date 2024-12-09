Lakers' Bronny James Receives Humorous Rookie Treatment From LeBron and Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James is one of the most polarizing and popular rookies in history. Although he doesn't play much and is far from what he can be in the league, he is still a popular player.
While that is the case, he is still a rookie at the end of the day. Because of that, he is subject to rookie treatment, which was the case during Sunday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Bronny was caught on camera receiving humorous rookie treatment from his father, LeBron James, and fellow superstar Anthony Davis.
Bronny was sitting beside his father, who didn't play due to soreness in his left foot. Davis came out of the game for a breather, and with no seats available outside of the one Bronny was sitting in, it was a no-brainer for Davis to take the rookie's seat.
That is part of life as a rookie in sports. The veteran will always have the final say or upper hand regarding things like that.
The Lakers still had a game to play, and luckily, they came away with the win over the lowly Portland Trail Blazers, 107-98.
The Lakers were in control for most of the second half, though they let the Blazers hang around most of the time. The Blazers even held the lead in the first half, as they were up by as many as eight points.
Nonetheless, the Lakers were in control for most of the game, especially by the end of it. Because of that, the Lakers were able to bring Bronny into the game during garbage time.
Bronny appeared in the game after missing close to a month due to a left heel contusion. During that time, he failed to score any points but put up a nice block in the process. The block was the only statistic that the rookie guard posted in the contest against the Trail Blazers.
The rookie guard has been shuffling time between the NBA and G League. Bronny's first game back in the G League was a great one, his best outing yet. He recorded 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one blocked shot in a 119-111 win over the San Diego Clippers at the UCLA Health Training Center on Saturday.
Bronny will be subject to many other rookie treatments throughout the season. But most importantly, the hope is that he improves as the season progresses.
