Lakers Buyout Target Abandons NBA for EuroLeague
A top Los Angeles Lakers buyout market prospect is now off the board.
Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, German center Daniel Theis is departing the NBA to return to Europe. After negotiating a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Theis is slated to ink a deal with AS Monaco, as Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.com confirms.
Urbonas notes that Theis was being courted by multiple NBA squads, and even was tendered more money by Greek EuroLeague club Panathinaikos. Theis is reportedly prioritizing his own role as a contributor over money, which it appears is why AS Monaco won out. He also has some system knowledge, as Theis played under Monaco assistant coach Ilias Kantzouris from 2014-17 while the latter was with German club Brose Bamberg.
Theis inked a free agent contract with the New Orleans Pelicans as a free agent heading into the 2024-25 season, but was flipped to the Oklahoma City Thunder at last week's trade deadline. Injury-plagued New Orleans, which is headed nowhere fast as the No. 15 seed in the Western Conference, wanted to duck below the punitive luxury tax, and by attaching a 2031 first-round draft pick to Theis' contract the team was able to do just that.
The 32-year-old big man suited up for four EuroLeague squads prior to joining the NBA in 2017-18. He inked a deal with the Celtics that season, and stayed on that talented squad until he was moved to the Chicago Bulls at the 2021 trade deadline. The 6-foot-8 pro linked up with the Houston Rockets for 2021-22, and also suited up for the Indiana Pacers and L.A. Clippers prior to his Pelicans tenure.
Across 38 games for the 12-42 Pelicans this year, Theis averaged 4.3 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 83.8 percent shooting from the foul line, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
The Lakers opted to sign Alex Len as their first buyout roster addition, waiving injured center Christian Wood.
All told, Theis has played in 411 NBA regular season contests across eight seasons (160 starts). He possesses averages of 7.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting from the floor and 72.6 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.5 steals a night.
