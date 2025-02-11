Lakers Signing Veteran Free Agent Center Off Buyout Market
The Los Angeles Lakers got their big man.
L.A. has recently agreed to a deal with seven-footer Alex Len per ESPN's Shams Charania.
After a seismic trade deadline that saw the Lakers end up with superstar Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis among other pieces sent to the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers tried to address the need for height in the frontcourt.
Even while Davis was on the squad, there was a significant desire from the squad to get another center as the team eyed a playoff push down the stretch.
This led Los Angeles to make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, acquiring 23-year-old center Mark Williams in exchange for rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2031 first-round pick.
Upon Williams failing his physical, the Lakers rescinded the trade.
Len has been around the league for 12 seasons spending his first five years with the Phoenix Suns, stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards, and then finding his way back to the Kings where he has played since the 2021-22 campaign.
The Lakers now get a seven-footer with significantly more experience than they would have gotten in Williams, but at 31 years old, he doesn’t appear to be a part of the process of building around Doncic for years to come.
Len is playing around 7.2 minutes per game this season averaging 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks for Sacramento.
Len and his height will look to contribute to a Lakers team currently on a six-game winning streak and even winning 10 of their last 11 contests.
Len, originally from Ukraine, was a former No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft after spending two seasons at the University of Maryland.
Another casualty of this deal comes at the expense of currently injured Lakers center Christian Wood as he has been waived to make room for Len.
Los Angeles takes on the Utah Jazz in Utah on Wednesday evening as their final game before the All-Star break. Fans can expect Len to make his debut when the team returns from their mid-season festivities in San Francisco.
