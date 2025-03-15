Lakers Could Get Massive Reinforcements Back For Crucial Game vs Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers return home on Sunday for the first of a five-game homestand. They will host their division rivals, the Phoenix Suns, and look to snap their four-game skid.
The Lakers will appear to be a healthier bunch than they've been. They will likely welcome back their starting center, Jaxson Hayes.
Hayes has missed the last four games but will likely play on Sunday, as he is listed as probable.
Hayes has been incredible for the Lakers over the past month or so. The Lakers have not been the same without Hayes in the lineup.
The Lakers have not won a game without Hayes in the lineup in this stretch. He missed the entire road trip and even had a head start back to Los Angeles.
Hayes, LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura returned home on Wednesday after the first two games of the road trip. JJ Redick listed Hayes and Hachimura as day-to-day on Thursday. While that is the case, L.A. will continue to be without Hachimura.
The Japanese native is ruled out with his left knee injury. The 27-year-old has missed the last eight games. He will miss his ninth game on Sunday against the Suns in this stretch.
The absence of Hayes has been a brutal blow for the Lakers and what they've been doing best as of late. The 24-year-old has been tremendous for the Lakers, especially since L.A. dealt Anthony Davis to Dallas.
In his last eight games, Hayes has averaged 8.6 rebounds, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 73.7 percent from the field in 25.1 minutes. He last played on March 6 against the New York Knicks.
In the season, the former Texas Longhorn is averaging 6.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 40 games and 19 starts. He averages 19.2 minutes of action, his most as a Laker.
Not only will the Lakers continue to be without Hachimura, but also James. While James is progressing from his groin injury, he will still miss another week of action.
Health is the most essential thing for L.A. They don't care who they play in the playoffs as long as they get to that point and stay there.
The Lakers have 17 more regular season games.
