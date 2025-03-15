Lakers' LeBron James Goes Off Following Son Bryce Winning State Title
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was spotted at Sacramento for his son's state title game for Sierra Canyon. James' youngest son, Bryce James, and his team won the state title.
Bryce and Sierra Canyon beat Stockton Lincoln in the CIF state Division I championship game, 58-53. Bryce recorded only three points but grabbed five rebounds and added two assists in over 25 minutes of action.
James was spotted entering the arena, sitting courtside, and cheering on his son and team.
LeBron was spotted entering the area alongside his wife, Savannah, and their daughter Zhuri.
After the victory, LeBron posted a congratulatory post on Instagram.
“YESSIR!!!! So proud of you and CONGRATULATIONS,” said James while tagging his son in the picture.
The high school game was action-packed. Sierra Canyon was down by four points at the half but charged back in the second half to secure the victory.
While Sierra Canyon's win was significant, LeBron stole all the headlines. The Lakers played their game against the Nuggets on Friday night in Denver, but that was a footnote once LeBron was spotted at his son's game.
Bryce ends his high school career on top and will take his talent to Arizona next season after committing to the Wildcats in January.
LeBron is currently sidelined for the next week or so due to his left groin injury. The 40-year-old suffered the injury on March 8 against the Boston Celtics on the road. He has missed the last three games and will likely miss the next handful as he recovers from the injury.
Although the four-time NBA champion is out, he is progressing well and could return as early as next week.
The Lakers have yet to win a game without James in the lineup in this stretch. They ended their four-game road trip winless and will return home for a five-game homestand.
It's not a far cry to call these next two games for L.A. must-wins. They must come away with victories not only to snap their four-game losing streak but to stay in the top five in the West.
The Lakers dropped to the No. 5 seed in the West after being the No. 2 seed at the start of the road trip.
L.A. has been injured for most of the trip; however, that could all change in the coming games.
