Lakers Could Surprisingly Make Reclamation Project Key Rotation Piece
The Los Angeles Lakers did not make any blockbuster trades or acquisitions during the NBA offseason as they prepare to compete for a chance at a record-tying 18th championship. One move that was made that had the Lakers' community buzzing was the signing of new two-way player Christian Koloko, a center who previously spent time with the Toronto Raptors.
Lakers training camp has started and Koloko has not been a participant yet as he waits for medical clearance by the NBA fitness panel. Koloko has not played in a official regular season game since October of 2023 after he was ruled out indefinitely due to a blood clotting issue. In September of 2024 the Lakers decided to sign Koloko to a two-way contract after it was reported that he was eligible to be apart of an organization. It is expected that Koloko will be able to practice with the Lakers over the next few days, which could allow him to be a pivotal rotation piece on this Los Angeles roster.
In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Raptors selected Koloko with the 33rd overall pick. As a rookie, he took part in 58 games, averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks over 13.8 minutes per game. Koloko’s primary contribution to the Lakers will likely come on the defensive end. Known for his shot-blocking ability and rim protection, the former Toronto Raptors big man can be a disruptive presence in the paint.
Koloko could be a great center to pair alongside Lakers star big-man Anthony Davis, who has expressed to the Los Angeles front office that he would prefer to play less minutes at the center position. During the Lakers' 2020 championship run, Davis thrived next to physical, rebounding, and rim-running centers like Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee. Koloko could be in a position to alleviate some of the pressure that Davis has had anchoring this Lakers defense, which in turn will allow the superstar forward more freedom in the frontcourt.
With Davis often playing at the power forward spot to preserve his body throughout the grueling season, the Lakers have typically rotated a backup center to fill in the gaps. Koloko is expected to compete for these minutes. Whether he becomes the Lakers' full-time backup center or splits time with other frontcourt players will depend on how he develops throughout training camp and the early parts of the season.
