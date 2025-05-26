Lakers Could Target Rui Hachimura Replacement Amid Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off quite a disappointing season after massive expectations were thrust upon them. The Lakers fell short of them after their season ended abruptly in the first round of the playoffs.
L.A. will now look to bolster a roster worthy of not only competing but also being title contenders throughout the season. It is no secret that the Lakers will be aggressive in bolstering their roster, whether that is via trade or free agency. Doing a trade this summer or two is highly likely, but the Lakers could also turn to getting reinforcements in the draft.
The 2025 NBA Draft will take place in late June, and the Lakers hold the No. 55 pick in the second round. Although the likelihood of them selecting a player to contribute right away is low, the player they are being linked to could be a potential Rui Hachimura replacement.
CBS Sports Kyle Boone has the Lakers snagging the NCAA league's leader in points, Villanova forward Eric Dixon.
“Dixon's a professional bucket-getter who led college basketball in scoring last season and earned All-American honors in his fifth and final season at Villanova. He plays bigger than his measurements indicate and has managed efficiency as a scorer in various roles in college,” wrote Boone.
The 24-year-old led the NCAA in scoring this past season with an impressive 23.3 points per game. At 6-foot-8, Dixon brings a well-rounded offensive skill set—capable of finishing at the rim, knocking down mid-range shots, and stretching the floor with his perimeter shooting.
While the Lakers remain high on Hachimura, there's a real possibility he could be involved in trade talks this offseason. He’s been mentioned in trade rumors for the past couple of years, and this summer might be when a move materializes.
Hachimura, 27, is coming off one of his most productive seasons, posting averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game on an efficient 50.9 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc over 59 games. Although L.A. values what he brings, Dixon presents an intriguing alternative.
Dixon contributes beyond just scoring—he has a knack for positioning, battles on the glass, and consistently finds the right spots on the floor. However, he does come with some limitations. His lack of lateral quickness is a concern defensively, and he’ll need to improve as a playmaker and defender in switch-heavy schemes.
Still, with five years of college experience under his belt, Dixon enters the league as one of the more polished prospects. While he may not have superstar upside, he has the tools to carve out a meaningful role on a contending roster if given the opportunity.
