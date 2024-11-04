Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Responds to Falcons Trolling Him After Win Over Cowboys
Los Angeles Lakers star point guard D'Angelo Russell responded to the Atlanta Falcons Twitter/X post when they trolled him and the Lakers after their win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Here's what Russell had to say to the Falcons and their attempt to poke at him and the Lakers.
Russell wrote, "Free Love I appreciate it."
For those confused about why the Falcons took a jab at the Lakers and Russell, it is because there is a running joke that Lakers fans are also fans of the Yankees and the Cowboys. After all, those three teams have been dominant for most of their existence, which draws fans of all shapes and sizes.
The Lakers and Russell weren't the only ones to be criticized; so were the Yankees and their fans, who recently lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here's the Falcons' social media team throwing some shade at the Yankee fans.
The photo they used for Russell is from the 2023 Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers and Russell struggled mightily in that series, and Russell was seen putting up shots right after one of the first two games of that series, which then became a meme.
Russell has been scrutinized his entire career, but catching strays from an NFL team won't let that distract him.
The 28-year-old has had his ups and downs in the NBA, which have been no different from his time with the Lakers. Since returning to the Lakers in the 2022-23 season, he has been the subject of trade rumors.
The Lakers always seem to be involved in trade rumors, and Russell's name always appears first. Nonetheless, he has performed incredibly more times than not for the Lakers. Since returning, he has averaged 17.7 points per game, 6.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.9 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three.
This season has not been kind to him. He is only averaging 12.2 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 40 percent from the field and only 29 percent from three. Things have not gone his way, but the hope is that Rusell will start to turn things around.
Maybe the Falcons' attempt to troll him and his team will add fuel to the fire, and things will start going his way.
More Lakers: LA's Chances of Landing Star Big Man at Deadline Revealed