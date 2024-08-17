Lakers' Dalton Knecht Posts Surprising Rookie of the Year Odds
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an uneventful summer. They have yet to make one significant free agent signing or impact trade to turn this team around, and all indications show they will enter the new season with virtually the same team.
While the Lakers have swung and missed on the free agent and trade sides of things, they may have struck gold on the NBA Draft side. Although Lakers rookie guard Bronny James is receiving all the shine leading up to the draft and throughout the Summer League, rookie guard Dalton Knecht could be an impactful player for the Lakers right out of the gate.
Knecht showed what he could bring to the Lakers during Summer League, and if all pans out, he will play a vital role for head coach JJ Redick and Los Angeles. The former Tennesse guard is set to have a big year, at least according to BetOnline's latest Rookie of the Year odds.
According to BetOnline, Knecht has the seventh-best odds of winning the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year award.
The six players ahead of Knecht in the latest odds are Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, Spurs guard Stephon Castle, Wizards center Alex Sarr, Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, Grizzlies center Zach Edey, and Rockets guard Reed Sheppard.
The Lakers drafted Knecht out of Tennessee with the No. 17 overall pick. Knecht was set to be a top 10 pick at worst in June's 2024 NBA Draft; instead, he lands in Los Angeles and could compete for a championship right out the gate if the Lakers remain healthy this season.
If given the opportunity, Knecht could be in contention for Rookie of the Year. He can score on all three phases on the court and is proven to be a willing defender.
Knecht will be provided with many open looks as all the attention will be on Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 23-year-old proved he could score with the best of them, leading the SEC in scoring with 21.7 points per game in his lone season at Tennessee. At 6-foot-6, he has a chance to be a key player for the Lakers, providing a scoring punch and defense for a team that desperately needs both outside of the Lakers superstars.
Knecht is a gym rat who loves basketball and will do all he can to take advantage of every opportunity.
More Lakers: Lakers Sign Former Celtics Big Man to Bolster Roster Depth