Lakers Sign Former Celtics Big Man to Bolster Roster Depth
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a signing this offseason. The Lakers have signed center Kylor Kelley to an Exhibit 10 contract. Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared the news via Twitter/X.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary agreement that isn't guaranteed. It was introduced in the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement and can include an option bonus of $75,000.
Kelley joins the Lakers after being a G League journeyman. It's been quite the road for the 26-year-old former Oregon State Beaver. Kelley went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft and signed with the Spurs just before the start of the 2020-21 season.
Following the 2020-21 season, Kelley decided to take his talents overseas, where he played for the London Lions and Bakken Bears of the Champions League and the Danish Basketligaen. He returned to the G League in 2022, signing back with the Austin Spurs.
However, weeks later, he signed with the Raptors 905 and took his talents to the Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
In Oct. 2023, Kelley signed with the Boston Celtics, was waived the next day, but joined their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Kelley has been through it all thus far and will do his best to try and find a home with the Lakers.
Last season with the Maine Celtics, Kelley averaged 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 2.9 blocks in 22 minutes of action per night.
The Utah native stands 7 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds. Kelley knows what it's like to bounce around from team to team, as he did the same in his collegiate career. He went from Northwest Christian to Lane Community College before landing with Oregon State.
Kelley's senior year was one to marvel at as he became the Beavers' all-time leader in blocks in a Jan. 2020 victory over Stanford and finished the season averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game, earning Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors for a second time.
If there is one thing Kelley can do, it is play defense. He was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team last season and was the NBA G League blocks leader. Defense is where Kelley thrives, and that is something the Lakers desperately need.
The Lakers lack another intimidating and shot-blocking big outside of Anthony Davis. If Kelley can shine in training camp and beyond, there could be a role for the former Beaver on JJ Redick's roster.
