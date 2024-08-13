Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Compares Himself to Hall of Famer in Since-Deleted Tweet
In a recently deleted tweet, Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell compared himself to Steph Curry on Monday.
Russell replied to a tweet that stated the guard gets 'hot' like Curry did in Team USA's gold medal win over France. The Lakers guard said he was in agreement with the statement, but has since deleted the reply.
Curry is regarded as the greatest shooter of all time. And to put things into perspective, while Curry was celebrating his historic Olympic win, Russell was at home replying to Twitter posts about the comparison between players.
Russell can definitely go nuclear on the court as we've seen him do so for the Lakers, but there is a difference between a player who can get hot and a player who is great.
Nevertheless, Russell has the potential to grow his game this season. Lakers fans have seen flashes of greatness from the guard.
"I don't think D'Angelo Russell has reached his ceiling yet," Jovan Buha of The Athletic said.
"He's only 28-years-old so right now he is in the physical athletic prime of his career. I think D'Angelo Russell still has some untapped potential and for me it's more doing what he did over the course of the second half of last season for a full season."
In the final 41 games of last season, Russell posted an average of 20.8 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists.
His second-half performance in 2023 helped him become the Lakers No.3 guy, behind super stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The guard's breakthrough game was in January when Russell had a 39-point performance against the Utah Jazz.
Since Russell accepted his player option in June, the Lakers are reportedly looking to potentially trade the guard but no official moves have been made yet.
There have been several trade scenarios that include Russell this offseason. One potential trade idea includes Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, and Christian Wood for Tre Mann and Nick Richards. The trade would be a three-team trade between Los Angeles, the Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets.
The Lakers are in a bit of a jam as the season quickly approaches and a looming trade hangs over their heads. Los Angeles needs to make a trade soon if they want to be a winning team; however, it's still a mystery whether Russell will be part of the return package in any trade scenario.
If moves aren't made soon by Los Angeles, the repercussions will be on full display during the 2024 season.
