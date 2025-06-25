Lakers' Discussing Blockbuster Trade for Heat All-Star: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers could be in the works of completing a blockbuster deal with East contender the Miami Heat.
According to Lakers insider Anthony Irwin from Clutch Points, the Lakers and Heat are in talks about potentially acquiring former All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins.
Irwin shared the news via X.
Earlier this week, a report surfaced that the Heat are making Wiggins available in trade talks with the hopes of improving their roster.
The Lakers are doing their best this offseason to bolster the roster, and a potential addition of Wiggins could be what the team needs. If a deal is completed for him, Wiggins would come in and be a tremendous addition to both sides of the floor.
The 30-year-old and former No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft is currently under contract. Wiggins is under a two-year, $58 million deal that includes a player option in the 2026-27 season.
Wiggins has spent only half a season with the Heat, as he was included in the Jimmy Butler trade prior to this year's trade deadline. While that was the case, Wiggins dealt with lower-body injuries and only played in 17 games with the Heat.
In that span, he averaged 19.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from three-point range.
Wiggins has played 11 seasons in the league. For nine of those seasons, he has played in 60 or more games. Durability is not an issue when it comes to Wiggins, but rather other facets of his game, such as being an inconsistent finisher at the rim and struggling with ball-handling in tight spaces, which can lead to turnovers.
However, if he were to land with the Lakers, his primary role would be on the defensive end, and he would hit the occasional shot from time to time, as Luka Doncic will be the primary focus on the offensive end.
Wiggins worked for the Warriors during the season they won the championship due to his improved shooting from the perimeter and his ability to impact both sides of the floor.
If he could do that for the Lakers, potentially, it could be a trade that uplifts Los Angeles.
More Lakers news: D'Angelo Russell Emerging as Top Option for Lakers' West Rival
Lakers' Luka Doncic Reportedly Making Major Progress With Offseason Weight Loss
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.