Lakers Dodged a Bullet With Dan Hurley Choosing to Stay at UConn
The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as one of the NBA’s best teams as we pass the midway point of the season. Coming into the year, expectations were high—because they always are for the Lakers—but few viewed them as legitimate title contenders.
Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way (at the time), there were lingering questions, especially with first-time head coach JJ Redick taking over.
Redick was widely seen as the frontrunner for the job after Darvin Ham was let go following last season’s first-round playoff exit. However, for a brief moment in June, it looked like the Lakers were set to hire UConn’s Dan Hurley instead.
Hurley was the overwhelming favorite for a few days before ultimately turning down the opportunity to chase a third straight NCAA championship with the Huskies. At the time, many saw Hurley’s decision as a major loss for the Lakers, believing the front office had “settled” for Redick.
Fast forward to today, and that narrative has completely flipped. Redick has proven to be the perfect fit, and Laker fans wouldn’t have it any other way. Meanwhile, UConn is struggling, and there’s even a chance the Huskies could miss the NCAA tournament altogether.
Looking back, Hurley might regret his choice, but the Lakers certainly don’t.
Fans love the fact that Hurley said 'No' to the Lakers, sharing their thoughts on social media.
As it stands, the Lakers hold the fourth seed in the ultra-competitive Western Conference with a 34-21 record, just two games out of second place.
They’ve firmly established themselves as a legitimate title contender, especially after their blockbuster acquisition of international superstar Luka Dončić. With Dončić in the fold, the Lakers are back in the national spotlight, and the excitement surrounding this team has only grown.
In the end, Redick has emerged as the true winner in this situation. His coaching has been instrumental in the Lakers’ success, and he’s quickly earned the trust of both the team and its passionate fan base.
No one believed that things would work with Redick, due to the fact that many thought he was a LeBron James hire. However, he has proven that he is a basketball genius and is indeed a "sicko."
The Lakers are thriving under his leadership, and as they push toward a deep playoff run, it’s clear that everything worked out exactly as it should have.
