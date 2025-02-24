Lakers Make Significant Change Midway Through Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a massive change as we approach the final 27 games of the season.
The Lakers have ditched their City edition uniforms for the remainder of the season after going 1-9.
NBA's LockerVision was the first to announce the news.
L.A. will no longer schedule to wear their City edition jerseys this season.
When the Lakers have worn those jerseys, they are 1-9; however, with any other jersey, they are 33-12.
According to NBA.com, the 2024-25 Nike city edition jerseys reflect the Lakers' identity in Los Angeles after 65 years of putting on a Show.
While that is the case, the Lakers have not been putting on a show when donning these jerseys.
Since the calendar flipped to 2025, the Lakers have won one game in those jerseys, which came on Jan. 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers were scheduled for six more games this season. The remaining games L.A. is scheduled to wear them are February 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, March 6 against the New York Knicks, March 26 against the Indiana Pacers, March 31 against the Houston Rockets, April 3 against the Golden State Warriors, and April 9 against the Dallas Mavericks.
They had already switched their jersey for two previous scheduled games.
According to LockerVision, they will wear either their yellow Icon Edition or standard purple Statement Edition jerseys in each of those six remaining games.
The jerseys have not been kind to the Lakers, as they have lost five games in a row wearing them since the new year, each by an average of 15.4 points. They last wore them on Jan. 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers. L.A. lost that game by double digits.
The Lakers put their foot down before their matchup against the New York Knicks on Feb. 1. They decided to wear their purple statement uniform, which worked out for them as they earned one of their best wins of the season at the time.
With the city edition jersey not an issue anymore, they should be able to take care of business in their final 27 games of the season.
L.A. will be jockeying for the position from now until mid-April.
