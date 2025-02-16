Lakers Failed Trade For Mark Williams Still Causing Issues For Hornets
The after-effects of the failed trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets are still taking a toll.
Hornets center Mark Williams was supposed to be a Laker; however, he will now head back to Charlotte after a failed physical exam. While that remains the case, Williams has not returned to the Hornets since the Lakers rescinded the trade.
Rod Boone, an insider for the Hornets, shared that the 23-year-old has yet to return to the team.
“It's believed that the Hornets are giving Williams time to readjust to being back with the team. In a bit of an odd coincidence, Charlotte's first game after the All-Star break is on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Lakers.”
It's unclear when and if he will return.
Ironically enough, if he does return after the All-Star break, they will face the Lakers in their first game back from break.
The 23-year-old has spent his entire career with the Hornets, and it was once believed that he would finally be with a contender like the Lakers.
It was reported a few days ago that the Hornets were in contact with the NBA to explore options to dispute the Lakers' failed social assessment of Williams.
However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media on Saturday prior to the festivities and said the Hornets had not filed a formal protest in the wake of the rescinded trade of Williams.
At this point, it is highly unlikely that the trade will get turned back around.
Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht touched on the subject when he spoke to the media earlier in the week.
"Rob called me and said, 'You're coming back,'" Knecht said. "I was just excited to go out there and hoop, no matter where I was going. I just want to go hoop. I told that to [Lakers coach] JJ [Redick] and Rob. I get it's a business, so at the end of the day, I told them, 'Let's just go play basketball.'"
"Whatever happens, happens," he said. "I'm just going to compete hard wherever I go."
The rookie is no longer worried about the trade as long as he gets to play the game.
As for Williams, it appears that he is not happy with how things panned out.
Williams has struggled to stay on the court throughout his career, as he's only played in 85 games while missing 127.
