Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Takes Some Credit for Comeback Win vs Kings

    The Lakers came to defense of their coach by playing defense.
    Author:

    Tuesday night the Lakers were down 59-50 at halftime and looked completely flat the entire half. The lead could have (and should have) been worse than a nine-point lead for Sacramento based on how the Lakers were playing. 

    At that point, Coach Frank Vogel had to know that Laker fans were over it. Even being down Lebron James due to COVID protocols, this Lakers team has the talent to beat a Sacramento team still looking for consistency.

    What transpired in the third quarter was a complete beatdown. The Lakers outscored the Kings 37-15 in the quarter. The Lakers only allowed the Kings to score 33 points in the second half when they scored 59 in the first half. 

    “Every now and then the coach has to light a fire under his team,” Vogel said. “And today was one of those games."

    Read More

    The Lakers' defense is what lead the charge. A 67-33 half is a drubbing. Coach Vogel knew the adjustments had to be made, particularly playing Dwight Howard instead of DeAndre Jordan in the second half. Look let's be Frank (sorry) about Jordan. He doesn't have it anymore. Jordan was an incredible big in his prime. Respectfully to Jordan (because he deserves some respect) his prime is long gone and his legs are flat. Howard still has some gas in his tank, and he showed it. It's clear coach Vogel noticed. So did his players. The Lakers came to defense of their coach by playing defense.

    “I felt like Dwight was going to give us a lift in this game and I was right,” Vogel said.

    The people who advocate for firing Coach Vogel don't acknowledge that making changes in lineups means having to have difficult conversations with veterans. The Lakers are all veterans with long NBA history and egos. Telling Jordan he was hitting the bench for the rest of the game could not have been easy, but coach Vogel knew that a defensive change needed to be made.

    “Our process is strong with what we’re doing. In particular on the defensive end. We’re looking at our personnel. We’re trying a lot of different things that are a little outside of what we’re used to doing and some of it’s good, some of it’s bad and we’re taking the good pieces and locking it in. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great scheme and we’ve got personnel that can execute it.”

    Coach Vogel may be on the hot seat all season if the Lakers continue to meddle in the middle, but he continues to prove that he doesn't deserve it. 

    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Takes Some Credit for Comeback Win vs Kings

    10 seconds ago
    LeBron James, Anthony Davis
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Stresses the Need for LA to Start Fast Moving Forward

    5 hours ago
    ad-at-the-mic
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Comments on What Helped Ignite the Teams’ Run

    7 hours ago
    dwight-howard
    News

    Lakers Dwight Howard Reacts To LA's 'Well-Needed' Win Over Sacramento

    9 hours ago
    lebron-james
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Addresses LeBron James COVID Situation

    10 hours ago
    lebron james 11-28-21
    News

    Lakers: Why We Should Blame LeBron James For This Underwhelming Season

    22 hours ago
    lebron-james-flummuxed
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James In COVID-19 Protocols, Out Tonight (And Maybe Longer)

    Nov 30, 2021
    carmelo anthony dwight howard 11-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Los Angeles Has a Chance to Go On a Hot Streak Over the Next 2 Weeks

    Nov 30, 2021