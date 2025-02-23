Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Makes Unexpected Appearance at Mavericks-Warriors Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an incredible win on Saturday over the Denver Nuggets on the road.
The Lakers played a complete game, especially on the defensive side of the ball. L.A. earned the win and will now get ready to take on Luka Dončić's old team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
However, it appears that the Lakers' general manager and vice president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, is getting a look at the new Mavericks team prior to his team's matchup against them.
Pelinka was spotted at the Mavericks- Golden State Warriors game on Sunday. The ESPN broadcast captured him at the game.
Pelinka was at the game on Sunday due to the Warriors retiring Andre Iguodala's jersey number after the game. Pelinka was Iguodala's agent.
Pelinka was shown on a split screen with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.
Harrison and Pelinka completed one of the more stunning and shocking trades of all time in early February when Dallas traded away Dončić to L.A. in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.
It was a trade that is still at the forefront of many people's minds.
Harrison and the Mavericks have been very vocal about Dončić, talking about his condition or lack thereof and his work ethic compared to other superstars of the past.
Pelinka and Harrison have had a friendship of more than two decades. It started when Harrison was a Nike executive, and Pelinka was a player agent.
Harrison told the media that he and Pelinka began having “basketball” conversations more than a month ago regarding a potential Dončić trade at the time.
It was a trade that no one saw coming and one we may never see again or at least any time soon.
During Dončić's introductory press conference as a Laker, Pelinka thanked Harrison for the deal.
“The second person I want to thank is anytime there’s a trade or a transaction, there has to be a partner,” Pelinka said. “I want to thank the Dallas Mavericks led by their GM Nico Harrison who was also very instrumental in bringing this opportunity to us and then staying true to the negotiations throughout where it could be culminated with the trade being finalized.”
Pelinka has received a ton of backlash for his moves in his tenure, but it appears all has been forgiven for bringing in Dončić, a move that gives the Lakers a superstar for what they hope is at least the next decade.
