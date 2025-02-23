Luka Doncic, JJ Redick Give Lakers Real Chance to Finally Take Down Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers secured one of their most impressive wins of the season on Saturday night, dominating the Denver Nuggets in a statement victory.
For the past two and a half seasons, the Nuggets have had the Lakers' number, consistently outmatching them in key moments. But this time, things were different.
Not only did the Lakers break a nine-game losing streak in Denver, but they also showcased a new identity—one that could finally challenge the defending champions when it matters most.
This was not the same Lakers team that the Nuggets had become accustomed to beating. The old Lakers were led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, and former head coach Darvin Ham.
Now, the team has undergone a major transformation, featuring superstar guard Luka Dončić and first-year head coach JJ Redick. Their presence was the difference in Saturday’s win and could be what ultimately propels the Lakers on a deep playoff run.
Heading into the game, the biggest question was how the Lakers would handle Nikola Jokić. Redick answered that immediately. While Rui Hachimura started as the primary defender, the Lakers made it a priority to constantly front Jokić and disrupt Denver’s entry passes.
Redick and his coaching staff executed a brilliant defensive game plan, forcing the Nuggets into difficult possessions all night. He not only made key adjustments but also outcoached Mike Malone in the process, showing why he could be the game-changing presence the Lakers have needed on the sidelines.
On the court, Dončić delivered exactly what the Lakers hoped for when they acquired him. He played like the superstar they traded for, controlling the tempo and breaking down Denver’s defense with ease.
The Nuggets simply did not have the defensive personnel to slow down both Dončić and James, which could prove to be a major issue for them in a potential seven-game series.
Both players have a history of elevating their games in the postseason, and now that they’re on the same team, opposing defenses will struggle to find ways to contain them.
This game was more than just a regular-season victory—it was a statement that the Lakers are a legitimate threat. Dončić and Redick could be the missing pieces that finally allow L.A. to get past Denver and contend for another championship.
If Saturday’s performance was any indication, the rest of the league should take notice.
