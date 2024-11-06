Lakers-Grizzlies: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their eighth game of the season on Wednesday, taking on the 4-4 Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers, who have a 4-3 record, will look to win their fifth game of the season, but so will the Grizzlies. The Lakers will play their first game of their five-game road trip, and so far, they sit with a 1-3 record. The Lakers have displayed thus far that they are not a great road trip, and their record reflects that.
Tip off is set at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. The Lakers are currently road underdogs with a +2.5 spread, with the over/under set at 230.5 points. At ESPN Bet, the Lakers are +110 to win outright, while the Grizzlies are at -130.
The Lakers are 4-3 against the spread (ATS) this season, while Memphis is 3-5. Memphis is 5-3 to the over, and the Lakers are 4-3 to the over this season. The Lakers are 2-2 to the over in their four road games this season, which is the same record that the Grizzlies have at home this season.
L.A. is in a bit of a skid, and they look like a different team than what we saw from them from their 3-0 start. Even Lakers superstar Anthony Davis doesn't like what he's seen from his team.
"We're just two different teams right now," Davis said. "One game, we're this team who showcased it can be one of the better teams in the league. Then the next, we're this team who -- I don't even know who we are.
"So, we just got to be better. We got to put a full 48 (minutes) together, and we can't continue to do this if we expect to do anything this season."
The Lakers will be televised on NBA League Pass for those who have it or are out of the market for this game.
Locals can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet. Almost every Laker game, including a pre-and post-game show, is televised there.
The Lakers could be without a handful of players, including two starters, Davis and Rui Hachimura. Davis is dealing with a left heel contusion, while Hachimura is coping with an illness.
As for the Grizzlies, they will be without guards Vince Williams Jr. and Marcus Smart.
The Lakers could be a hobbled bunch, which is why I'm going with the younger team at home, the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies 124, Lakers 120.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Reveals Comeback Plan for Christian Koloko