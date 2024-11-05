Lakers Injury Report: JJ Redick Reveals Comeback Plan for Christian Koloko
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick says that their newest center and former second-round draft pick, Christian Koloko, will begin his play process with the Lakers G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
ESPN's Dave Mcmenamin shared the news via Twitter/X.
Koloko was medically cleared to play last week by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel.
He will begin practicing with the Lakers and will ramp up play for the first time since a blood clot issue threatened his career last season. The 24-year-old has not played in an NBA game since April 2023.
McMenamin explained last month that the NBA's fitness-to-play panel consisted of a league-appointed doctor, a players union-appointed doctor and a mutually agreed-upon third doctor. The Lakers are optimistic that Koloko will eventually play a big role in the team.
The former Arizona Wildcat was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 33 overall pick.
He appeared in 58 games as a rookie and averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 48 percent from the field in 13.8 minutes per game. While he wasn't a major contributor, he seemed well on his way to becoming a solid interior defender who could provide frontcourt depth for the Raptors.
However, due to his issue, he was ruled out for the 2023-24 season, and eventually, he was waived by the Raptors in Jan. 2024. The Raptors waived him to complete the trade that sent All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers last season.
The Lakers felt good about Koloko, and that he would get healthy soon, so they took a chance on him, signing him to a two-way contract in mid-Sept. 2024.
Los Angeles lacks frontcourt depth, as the only reliable piece they have is superstar center Anthony Davis. Davis is off to a tremendous start to the season, but outside of him, the front court is a disaster.
It is pivotal that Koloko can reach the heights that many thought he could before his blood clot issue. At the same time, it is low risk and a high reward for the Lakers if he indeed pans out to be a solid contributor to the team.
L.A. got him for cheap, and we will find out soon enough if he can play at the NBA level and be productive. If that is the case, the Lakers won't need to make a trade for another big man, but it could take a while.
More Lakers: Pistons Fans Erupt with ‘We Want Bronny’ Chants