Lakers Have Perfect Free Agent Target in Playoff Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are examining their roster to figure out ways to improve this summer. After a disappointing run in the playoffs this season, they are hoping to get some players to help them make a run at a title.
It's clear that the Lakers need to be better on defense. It was the biggest reason they weren't able to advance in the playoffs past the first round against the Timberwolves.
While this free agent class isn't great, there are a few guys out there who can help the Lakers become a better team on that end of the court.
There is one player who would be a perfect target for the Lakers, and it's someone they actually faced in the first round of the playoffs. That player is Timberwolves forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Alexander-Walker will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and showed that he is the perfect 3-and-D guy that the Lakers need in their starting lineup.
He was one of the best players that the Timberwolves had in their playoff run. His shooting is really the only thing that kept the Wolves from getting crushed in every game against the Thunder.
The Lakers clearly need more defense in the starting lineup. They need a better center that can protect the rim and guys who are harder to drive by on the perimeter.
Alexander-Walker would give the Lakers the perfect complement of shooting and perimeter defense that they crave. If they bring him off the bench to replace Dorian Finney-Smith, that would be fine, too.
Los Angeles has to be aggressive in the offseason to make upgrades. LeBron James has just a couple of years left in his career, so they have to try to win the title now.
Upgrading the current roster by any means necessary is the right approach. They have someone to build around in Luka Doncic, but they still want to win a title for James.
This season, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three.
