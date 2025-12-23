Byron Scott Gets Honest About Lakers Fans’ True LeBron James Feelings

LeBron James has had what many would call a sucessful tenure in Los Angeles.

Since coming to the Lakers in 2018, he's helped the franchise win one NBA championship and appear in two West Finals.

From a personal standpoint, he's also broken multiple all-time NBA records while wearing the iconic Purple and Gold.

There's no disputing the fact that James is objectively one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Even with that said, there have been some interesting discusions pertaining to the narrative that he still hasn't won over the favor of diehard Lakers fan.

The possible pushback primarily centers around the late great Kobe Bryant.

Reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson asked Scott about whether the current fanfare around James and his persona in Los Angeles reminds him of the devotion that Bryant received.

He then followed it up by asking whether the fan base is still a bit divided on the swinging of the fandom pendulum between both superstars.

Scott was both blunt and interestingly candid with his response. Based on how one reads in-between the lines with these comments, there could be some siding with Bryant from Scott's point of view.

'If You Love Kobe, You're Not a LeBron Fan'

"No. It’s kinda weird here in L.A.," Scott said. "If you love Kobe, you’re not a LeBron fan. And that’s just the fans here in L.A. and I don’t know why you can’t be both. LeBron is a tremendous basketball player and just because you were a big Kobe fan, you’re not showing him any disloyalty whatsoever if you love the way LeBron plays the game. But, L.A. is kind of divided when it comes to that when it comes to Kobe and LeBron for whatever reason but, me personally I think LeBron is one of the greatest. I don’t think he is the 'greatest' but I definitely think that he’s on that Mount Rushmore."

Scott both played with Bryant and also coached him. He also coached against James for years in the Eastern Conference. Scott is uniquely in a position to adequately compare the two in a way few can.

Being a member of the Lakers and also growing up in Los Angeles, there's an understanding many fellow Angelenos have with Scott as it pertains to Bryant.

"The Black Mamba" grew up in Los Angeles before millions and millions of people. Everyone in the city saw the highs and lows of his career and even personal life. Though he's from Italy (by way of Philadelphia) originally, many in LA claim Bryant as their own.

The dozens of murals around the city depict as much. Though James will more than likely have a statue outside of the former Staples Center one day, if asking the average Lakers fan which player they prefer, more often than not the answer will be Bryant.

