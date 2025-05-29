Lakers' California Classic Summer League Opponents Announced
The Los Angeles Lakers love starting out Summer League against other California teams. They don't only play against other California teams, though.
Los Angeles loves playing in the California Classic because it allows their young players to play in games closer to home. They aren't forced to go to Vegas yet, but they can still get some solid work in.
The Lakers are going to need to get some help from some younger guys next season in terms of playing time. They had only a couple of young guys get some regular playing time as the season went on.
Of the young players they had on the roster, only Jordan Goodwin and Dalton Knecht really got any playing time for the Lakers this season. Knecht was traded midway through last season, only to be sent back after the trade failed.
Knecht will now get more playing time in the Summer League to develop his skills. He showed some flashes of having an excellent offensive game last season as a rookie.
He will have to do so against some good teams. The Lakers' opponents for the California Classic have been revealed.
Knecht and Bronny James are the two players that most Lakers fans will be watching during Summer League. Knecht can still be considered a borderline rotation guy, while James still needs some work.
Summer League will take place right after the start of free agency, so it will be a hectic couple of weeks for the Lakers. They are going to need to do quite a bit of work this offseason.
How well those two guys play in the California Classic good give fans insight into how much NBA playing time they will receive next season. There aren't a lot of rotation spots available at the moment.
Both the Warriors and the Heat are going to have some young guys that they want to see get some work in, as well. It should be a good start to the Summer League for all of the players who are involved.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.