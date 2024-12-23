Lakers Have Reportedly Shown Interest in Trading For All-Star Big
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and there’s been lots of conversation regarding potential blockbuster trades that could take place in the league in the near future.
Two players who have been receiving lots of attention in regard to this season’s trade deadline are Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. Both players have been rumored to have interest in a number of franchises, but there’s been no real indication from either side about potential landing spots.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been at the forefront of trade conversation, as they are in real need of adding more depth to the roster in order to emerge as a contending team. The Lakers have reportedly shut down rumors centering around a potential trade for Jimmy Butler, and have directed their focus to strengthening their frontcourt.
That said, there’s another player on the Chicago Bulls who is reportedly receiving “more interest than LaVine”, that player being Nikola Vucević. Vucević has a high trade value with significantly less expensive contract than LaVine and lots of potential at the center position. LaVine has been on the trading block for a while now; however, the remaining $138 million on his contract could present red flags to other teams.
Vucević on the other hand is signed to a three-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls, which is seemingly a manageable contract for a player of his caliber. The 34-year-old center boasts an extensive amount of experience having appeared three times in his career, twice with the Orlando Magic and once with the Chicago Bulls.
He’s notorious for consistent offensive production. The two-time All-Star is a double-double machine, contributing points and rebounds at a high level. He’s a reliable presence on defense, improving any team’s interior defense and rim protection that he plays on.
Spacing can improve with Vucević on the floor, as he can score inside while also having the ability to stretch the floor with his three point shooting ability. Teams looking for a versatile big man would greatly benefit from his acquiring him in a trade.
With the Lakers are on the hunt for another big to pair with future Hall-of-Fame center Anthony Davis, there could be stiff competition if they propose a trade for Vucević. According to Brett Siegel, a number of teams are interested in the versatile big man.
“The Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons have all expressed interest in Vucevic,” Siegel wrote. “It is worth noting that the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs have previously held interest in Vucevic before this season.”
This could be a great move for the Lakers should this trade work out in their favor.
More on Lakers; Is Domantas Sabonis Playing? Final Lakers vs Kings Injury Report Released