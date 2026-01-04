Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Nuggets-Nets, Grizzlies-Lakers, Thunder, Pistons)
Sunday’s NBA action features a massive eight game slate, giving bettors a ton of ways to bet on the action all afternoon, with the first game (between Cleveland and Detroit) tipping off at 2:00 p.m. EST.
Here’s a quick look at today’s games before we get into today’s picks!
- Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic
- Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards
- New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns
- Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings
- Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers
After a 3-for-3 sweep on Thursday night, I’m looking to stay hot in 2026 with a few bets for Sunday’s action.
Even with Nikola Jokic out of the lineup, I’m eyeing the Denver Nuggets as one of my favorite targets on Sunday, along with a total and a two-team parlay. I’ll also have some player prop picks coming out later today on SI Betting for the day’s slate, but today’s Peter’s Points is all about the games!
Here’s a complete breakdown of each bet and the latest odds for Sunday’s action.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 122-89 (+12.44 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1413-1326-27 (+44.60 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Denver Nuggets Moneyline (-148) vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies OVER 240.5 (-112)
- Oklahoma City Thunder-Detroit Pistons Parlay (-160)
Denver Nuggets Moneyline (-148) vs. Brooklyn Nets
There’s a chance that Denver gets both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun back in the lineup on Sunday, as they’ve both been upgraded to questionable against Brooklyn.
That’s a great sign for a Nuggets team that hung around without both players in a recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Denver is not nearly as good of a team with Nikola Jokic out, but Jamal Murray has played at an All-Star level this season and the Nuggets would benefit in a big way from Gordon and Braun returning.
Meanwhile, the Nets have lost three games in a row, and they are just 4-13 straight up at home while going 6-10 against the spread when set as home underdogs.
While this is a revenge game for Michael Porter Jr., I’ll buy low on Denver in this matchup.
Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies OVER 240.5 (-112)
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies combined for nearly 250 points in their meeting on Jan. 2, and I’m expecting another high-scoring affair on Sunday night.
The Lakers are just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they’ve gone 21-11 to the OVER this season – the highest over percentage in the NBA.
Meanwhile, Memphis ranks eighth in the NBA in pace, and could turn this game into a track meet on Sunday. The Grizzlies are slightly better defensively (14th in defensive rating this season), but they’ve fallen into the bottom half of the league over their last 10 games.
Overall, both of these teams are allowing around 117 points per game in the 2025-26 season. Given the Lakers’ recent defensive struggles, I think the OVER is a great bet on Sunday.
Oklahoma City Thunder-Detroit Pistons Parlay (-160)
- Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline (-441) vs. Phoenix Suns
- Detroit Pistons +10.5 (-309) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline (-441) vs. Phoenix Suns
The Oklahoma City Thunder have two wins over the Phoenix Suns this season, one by four points and one by 49 points.
While I’m not expecting a massive blowout on Sunday, I do think the Thunder (30-5 this season) are a great bet on the road.
The Thunder are 8-8 against the spread as road favorites this season, but they’re posting an average scoring margin of +13.5 points in those games.
While Phoenix was able to compete with OKC the first time these teams played, that was also in Jalen Williams’ first game back in the lineup. The Thunder have won four games in a row entering this matchup while the Suns have fallen to 16th in net rating (+0.9) over their last 10 games.
I love OKC to win this matchup on Sunday night.
Detroit Pistons +10.5 (-309) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The first game of the day in the NBA features two Eastern Conference contenders, but I’m moving the spread six points to get the Detroit Pistons at +10.5.
Detroit is down Jalen Duren and is an underdog in this game, but I think it can keep pace with a Cavs team that could be down Jarrett Allen (questionable) and is an NBA-worst 12-24 against the spread this season.
The Cavs only beat the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets by five points in their last game, and they’ve covered the spread just six times in 20 tries as a home favorite.
Detroit, on the other hand, is a perfect 3-0 against the spread as a road underdog and ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating.
I think the Pistons keep this game close on Sunday afternoon.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
