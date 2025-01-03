All Lakers

Lakers HC JJ Redick Explains Strategy in Resting Anthony Davis vs Portland

Los Angeles didn't need its All-NBA big man against the lowly Trail Blazers.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23), center Anthony Davis (3) and forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) look on in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't need All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis to beat the jumbo-sized Portland Trail Blazers, as L.A. vanquished the 11-22 club in a narrow 114-106 defeat.

Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick claimed pre-game that his club "just wants to [be] smart" when it comes to handling Davis' lingering left ankle soreness. Redick noted that the Lakers have a loaded slate this month, and cited that as a major motivation behind his caution. The Lakers were playing the first game of a back-to-back tilt on Thursday, L.A. faces off against All-Star point guard Trae Young, rising power forward Jalen Johnson, and the rest of their revamped Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

With Davis shelved on Thursday, Redick employed a big man-by-committee approach. He started reserve center Jaxson Hayes, who played for just 17:51 of action amid early foul trouble. He scored four points on 2-of-4 shooting fromt he field, grabbed six rebounds, and nabbed a steal and a block while playing physical defense against Portland starter Deandre Ayton. Redick actually played two-way center Christian Koloko more. The lengthy big man scored eight points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor, grabbed eight boards, dished out three dimes and swiped one steal.

At 19-13, Los Angeles has risen to the Western Conference's No. 6 seed, just half a game behind the No. 4-seeded Denver Nuggets (19-13) and the No. 5-seeded Dallas Mavericks (20-14). The team has gone 7-3 across its past 10 contests, and with the additions of 3-and-D small forward/shooting guard Dorian Finney-Smith and combo guard Shake Milton.

