Lakers HC JJ Redick Explains Strategy in Resting Anthony Davis vs Portland
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't need All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis to beat the jumbo-sized Portland Trail Blazers, as L.A. vanquished the 11-22 club in a narrow 114-106 defeat.
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick claimed pre-game that his club "just wants to [be] smart" when it comes to handling Davis' lingering left ankle soreness. Redick noted that the Lakers have a loaded slate this month, and cited that as a major motivation behind his caution. The Lakers were playing the first game of a back-to-back tilt on Thursday, L.A. faces off against All-Star point guard Trae Young, rising power forward Jalen Johnson, and the rest of their revamped Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
With Davis shelved on Thursday, Redick employed a big man-by-committee approach. He started reserve center Jaxson Hayes, who played for just 17:51 of action amid early foul trouble. He scored four points on 2-of-4 shooting fromt he field, grabbed six rebounds, and nabbed a steal and a block while playing physical defense against Portland starter Deandre Ayton. Redick actually played two-way center Christian Koloko more. The lengthy big man scored eight points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor, grabbed eight boards, dished out three dimes and swiped one steal.
At 19-13, Los Angeles has risen to the Western Conference's No. 6 seed, just half a game behind the No. 4-seeded Denver Nuggets (19-13) and the No. 5-seeded Dallas Mavericks (20-14). The team has gone 7-3 across its past 10 contests, and with the additions of 3-and-D small forward/shooting guard Dorian Finney-Smith and combo guard Shake Milton.
This story will be updated...
More Lakers: LeBron James in Danger of Not Being All-Star Starter for First Time Ever