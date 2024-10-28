Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick is the Early Favorite to Win Prestigious Award

JJ Redick is the favorite to win coach of the year, per @BovadaOfficial



JJ Redick +650

Jamahl Mosley +750

Joe Mazzulla +750

Taylor Jenkins +800

Mike Budenholzer +900

Tom Thibodeau +1000

Kenny Atkinson +1300

Ime Udoka +1500

Mark Daigneault +2000

Willie Green +2000

Gregg Popovich… pic.twitter.com/xO40LL4EcX