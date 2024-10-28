Lakers' JJ Redick Addresses Car Wash Film Study Claims by Former All-Star
First year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was seen watching film at a car wash on Saturday by former NBA All-Star Baron Davis. Davis spotted Redick watching film ahead of Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
“Just ran into JJ Redick at the Car Wash. he had the Laptop watching film!!!! Players coach!!! Lakers in great hands,” Davis wrote on X.
Redick explained after Saturday's game that he wouldn't normally watch film while out and about, but did so because of the Lakers having back-to-back games.
"It's the circumstance of the back-to-back," he said, when asked how often he watches film in public, via ESPN. "Basically, I spent last night and this morning on tying the bow from last night's game and a little bit looking forward to today. This morning, it was no different."
Redick's two sons had basketball games in the afternoon, making it convenient for Redick to squeeze in watching film during the car wash.
"Very efficient use of time," Redick said. "I watch a lot of film, but that's not normal, no. Thanks, Baron."
The Lakers had games at home on both Friday and Saturday, leaving Redick with limited time between the two contests.
Redick's film session at the car wash appeared to pay off for the Lakers, who defeated the Sacramento Kings 131-127 on Saturday after a dominant fourth-quarter performance from LeBron James and fellow superstar Anthony Davis. The Lakers have won each of their first three games under Redick, including their two back-to-back games.
The Lakers have started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011. The team looks hot at the start of the season for the first time in a while under Redick. They won their season opener on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time since 2016.
Redick won't have to squeeze in film before the Lakers next game. The Lakers have Sunday off before they play their first road game of the season at the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers will now play five consecutive road games, before returning to the Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 8.
The Lakers beat the Suns in comeback fashion on Friday night, and their hands will be full against a team who wants revenge on the purple and gold.
