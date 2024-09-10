All Lakers

Lakers Hire New Head Coach for G League Affiliate

Los Angeles' complete coaching overhaul continues apace this offseason.

Dec 21, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; South Bay Lakers forward Nate Pierre-Louis (00) defends against Delaware Blue Coats guard Jarron Cumberland (34) during the fourth quarter at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a fresh choice for the latest head coach of their El Segundo affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers.

Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that South Bay is hiring longtime assistant coach Zach Guthrie. Guthrie has previously served on the staffs of the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

Published
