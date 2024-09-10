Lakers Hire New Head Coach for G League Affiliate
Los Angeles' complete coaching overhaul continues apace this offseason.
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a fresh choice for the latest head coach of their El Segundo affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers.
Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that South Bay is hiring longtime assistant coach Zach Guthrie. Guthrie has previously served on the staffs of the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.
