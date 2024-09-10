Trae Young Lists 3 Lakers on All-Time NBA Team
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young revealed his All-Time NBA team, and three players who had donned a Los Angeles Lakers uniform made the list.
Young appeared on the "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" podcast and shared his All-Time NBA team. The 25-year-old chose Kobe Bryant as his starting shooting guard, LeBron James as his starting power forward, and Shaquille O'Neal as his starting center.
"I got to have Bean at two, Kobe at my two," Young said.
Surprisingly enough, Young did not put arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, in his top five. Instead, he put him as his sixth man.
"If I wasn't starting, I'd put Mike in my place," Young said. ".So, I can't put him at the three, 'cause that's KD's (Kevin Durant) spot. That's Oklahoma City, that's one of my idols. And then LeBron (James) at the four and then I'm putting (Shaquille O'Neal) at the five."
Young put Bryant, James, and O'Neal in his starting five, and you cannot go wrong with those selections. These three are arguably top 10 players of all time and have dominated their sport for years on end.
Two of the three, Bryant and O'Neal, were teammates for eight seasons and are arguably the most dominant duo ever in the NBA. These two won three consecutive NBA championships together and combined for two MVPs, nine NBA titles, four scoring titles, 29 All-NBA teams, and 15 All-Defensive Teams, and are both in the top 12 in the all-time scoring list, combining for 62,239.
O'Neal and Bryant are all-time greats in their own right and deserve to be in the all-time starting five.
Young also put James in as his starting power forward, and there are no arguments on our end. James is at the top of near the top of many major statistical categories in the NBA. He is the all-time leading scorer, a four-time NBA champion, afour-time league MVP, a 20-time All-NBA, a six-time All-Defense, a 20-time All-Star, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
James is heading into his 22nd season in the league and is still at the top of his game. The soon-to-be 40-year-old will look to lead L.A. to another title alongside his superstar teammate Anthony Davis.
Young may have missed a handful of other star players on his all-time list, but it is his list, after all.
More Lakers: DeMar DeRozan Considered Lakers in Free Agency Before Signing with Kings