Lakers In The Dark on LeBron James’ Retirement Timeline, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to capture their 18th title in franchise history this season.
More news: Rival Coach Gets Honest About Lakers’ Luka Doncic
Plenty has to break the right way for the purple and gold, but if it does, the Lakers have a real shot at being the last team left standing. There’s still a long road ahead to get there, but one thing seems certain for now — LeBron James will be in uniform to open the season for Los Angeles.
The 40-year-old superstar is about to begin his 23rd season — and his eighth in a Lakers uniform. James’ career is much closer to the finish line than the starting point, but the question remains: when will that final chapter come?
That's the million-dollar question regarding James, and as September rolls on, that part remains uncertain.
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Lakers are uncertain whether the future Hall of Famer will retire after the 2025-26 season.
“Now, as far as LeBron’s future — I know there’s a lot of speculation,” Windhorst said. “Based on my conversations, I honestly think they don’t know. As far as I know, he’s honestly going year to year. Could this be his last year? Yes. Will it be his last year? I don’t know. Does he know right now? Maybe. But my interpretation is that it has not been established. He will see where he’s at at the end of the year.”
James is set to enter an unprecedented 23rd season in the league, and he has shown few signs of slowing down.
There is no doubt that James is among the best players to ever grace the floor. However, he is still seeking that elusive fifth title of his career. As things stand, the Lakers are close, but not quite where they need to be in order to be in legitimate title contention.
James is arguably a top 10 player in the league, and with Luka Doncic by his side, the Lakers have two of the top 10 players in the league. That certainly counts for something, but it will be up to the others to do their part.
James is no longer the No. 1 option for the Lakers, as it is Doncic who has taken over that role. The Lakers are more focused on life after James, so whether he wants to continue on that path is entirely up to him, as he holds a no-trade clause.
The Lakers brass will always do what they believe is best for them, and if that means not being with James anymore, then so be it.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.