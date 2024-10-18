Lakers Injury Report: 2 LA Starters Ruled Out for Preseason Rematch vs Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night at 7 p.m. PT, for the second time this preseason. But they'll be doing it without two of their top five players.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick has indicated that 20-time All-NBA combo forward LeBron James and veteran power forward Rui Hachimura will both be rested tonight as a precaution.
Hachimura is dealing with calf tightness. As far as James goes, Redick opted to apply an old Gregg Popovich-ism.
“DNP - Old. … Taking it out of Pop’s book,” Redick joked. Popovich often used that designation for Hall of Fame San Antonio SPurs power forward/center Tim Duncan towards the end of his career.
Of all people, Redick is aware of just how old his longtime friend and rival James is. The 6-foot-3 former combo guard, who's just six months older than James, was selected with the No. 11 pick out of Duke in 2006 — three years after James was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Redick enjoyed an entire 15-year pro career before hanging up his sneakers and dabbling into first broadcasting, then coaching. And James, like clockwork, is averaging at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, year after year. The 6-foot-9 superstar is so old, he's now playing alongside his eldest son, 20-year-old Bronny James — whom Los Angeles drafted with the No. 55 pick out of USC this past June.
Swingman Christie, a 6-foot-6 third-year MSU product who generally plays at guard, and non-shooting forward Cam Reddish will start in the stead of James and Hachimura. Given that the Suns are starting 6-foot-6 guard Devin Booker at center and stringbean Kevin Durant at power forward, this is not a terrible plan. They'll be joined by point guard D'Angelo Russell, shooting guard Austin Reaves, and All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis.
Four frontcourt Lakers have already been ruled out. Center Christian Koloko, power forward/center Christian Wood, forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Armel Traore are all shelved through at least the rest of the preseason — Wood is out through at least the start of November.
The Suns' best players, however, will be fully available.
Per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Phoenix will start new point guard Tyus Jones, former three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, All-NBA small forward Booker, All-NBA power forward Durant, and ground-bound center Jusuf Nurkic.
