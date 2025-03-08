Lakers Injury Report: Jaxson Hayes Downgraded For Rivalry Showdown vs Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers starting center Jaxson Hayes has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful prior to their crucial matchup against their rival, the Boston Celtics.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared via X.
Hayes appeared on the injury report due to a right knee contusion.
If the veteran big man cannot play in Boston, Los Angeles will likely lean on Trey Jemison, Dorian Finney-Smith, or even Alex Len in the frontcourt.
This could be a massive blow for the Lakers and their chances of stealing a win on the road. Hayes has been vital for the Lakers, especially after they traded away their star center, Anthony Davis, in exchange for Luka Dončić.
Hayes became the Lakers' starting center, and he has been great in his role. In his last 10 games alone, he has averaged 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 75.6 percent from the field in 22.7 minutes.
In his last outing against the Knicks on Thursday, he played 34 crucial minutes, the most this season. Although Hayes fouled out, he was pivotal with his rebounding, scoring, and defending.
Hayes has been solid this season, averaging 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 71.4 percent from the field in 19.2 minutes and 40 games.
If Hayes were to miss this game, which is likely, he would snap his 29-game streak of being active and available. He missed a little over a month earlier in the season due to a right ankle injury.
Prior to the All-Star break, Hayes suffered a facial contusion against the Jazz. That injury did not keep him out of any games.
Hayes' game has been taken to another level, much thanks to Dončić. He is practically spoon-fed points as a lob threat.
Earlier in the season, he spoke about how much fun he is having playing alongside the 26-year-old superstar.
“It was extremely fun tonight,” Hayes said after the victory. “Shoot, Bron had a few lobs. Luka had a few lobs. … I mean, it’s just fun. Like, I feel like the way we’ve been playing, or the whole team’s been playing, that either ball just been moving, and I feel like that’s just joyful basketball. Everyone’s getting to touch, everyone’s getting shots.”
The Lakers enter this game as road underdogs.
