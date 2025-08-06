Lakers Insider Reveals How LA Can Create Cap Room to Sign Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been seen as a free agent destination. That's a big reason why they have been able to have so many star players over the years.
Los Angeles appeals to stars in a way that other markets don't because of the marketing opportunities available, as well as the ability to get into show business.
The Lakers already have one of the best players in the league in Luka Doncic locked up for the next few years. They have an opportunity to open up cap space for other star players to join the team, as well.
More news: Lakers News: Luka Doncic’s Manager Gets Honest About Extension Decision
According to the Third Apron, the Lakers could open up enough cap space to sign both Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2027.
They use RealGM’s $173,250,000 salary cap projection for 2027-28 in their projection to help explain how this is a possibility for that summer.
Essentially, getting off of Jared Vanderbilt's contract and signing Austin Reaves to a team-friendly extension.
"The Lakers project with close to $50 million in cap space with their current salary obligations, if Doncic is on a maximum extension, and if Reaves’ second-year salary is in the mid-$30 million range. That figure could increase to $60 million if they could get off Jarred Vanderbilt’s $13.3 million salary for that season."
Reaves is likely going to sign for more than that if he ends up staying in Los Angeles at all, so they might have to pivot off of that possibility.
More news: Lakers Prioritizing Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Over LeBron James: Report
The Lakers could open up all of that space, but there would be no guarantee that either Antetokounmpo or Jokic would even want to come to Los Angeles.
Jokic might be the superstar who cares the least about being in the spotlight in the NBA, so LA might not be the right place for him to be. Antetokounmpo would have a better shot of moving out West.
Doing this would also significantly handicap Los Angeles's ability to have any depth at all on the team. Depth would essentially be non-existent, so they would have to lean on their three star players to win big games.
More news: NBA Insider Makes Major Prediction for LeBron James’ Future With Lakers
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.