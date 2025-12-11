LeBron James Sends Clear Message on Lakers Teammate Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers hit the lottery by signing guard Austin Reaves as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Reaves went from a two-way player at the start of his LA tenure to one of the league's top scorers this season.

The 6-foot-5 vet is well on his way to earning his the first All-Star selection of his five-year career. Through Tuesday, Reaves has been averaging 28.4 points per game this season, over eight points more than his previous career-high average set in the 2024-25 season.

More news: Lakers Urged to Add Elite All-Defensive Forwards to Boost Frontcourt

After rejecting the Lakers' maximum contract extension offer over the summer — an offer general manager Rob Pelinka knew Reaves would not accept — Reaves is now in line to make $241 million over five years with the Lakers this summer.

Reaves' rise to stardom hasn't been a surprise to those close to him, including Lakers star forward LeBron James.

More news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Makes NBA History After Latest Triumph vs 76ers

"He's a great dude and I'm so happy for all the success so far in his career," James said when asked about Reaves on his and Steve Nash's podcast Mind the Game.

Reaves' rise began in the late half of last season. After averaging 16.7 points per game in the first full month of NBA action in the 2024-25 season, Reaves ended the season averaging over 23 points per game in the final month of the regular season.

As the Lakers view themselves as serious contenders for an NBA championship this season, James hopes that Reaves will continue that growth throughout the remainder of the season.

"I just think AR has picked up exactly where he left off. Confidence, he's also healthier than he was last year ... but just the confidence, understanding that his role is going to continue to pick up, more usage rate, more responsibility," James said. "He's not just one of the guys, he's one of 'The Guys' on our team. He wants that responsibility. I think the coaching staff and JJ knew it wasn't too far fetched to give him more responsibility and he's taking full advantage of it."

Reaves Still on the Rise

When James was reintroduced to the starting lineup in November after missing the first 14 games of the season, there was concern that Reaves' production would take a major downturn. Since James returned Nov. 18, Reaves is averaging 26.8 points in games with James. Paired with Luka Doncic, the trio makes up for one of the best offensive groupings in the NBA.

While questions surround James and his future, the Lakers will be in good hands if they are able to sign Reaves and keep him and Doncic together for the 2026-27 season.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.