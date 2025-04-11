Lakers Insider Reveals Latest on Potential Austin Reaves Contract Extension
Austin Reaves has been one of the best players for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He has established himself as one of the best third-scorers in the NBA.
Reaves signed one of the best contracts in the entire league in 2023 when he signed a four-year $54 million extension. It was a bargain for the Lakers to get him at that number.
Based on how he has played this season, he has far exceeded the value of that deal. Reaves has shown the capability of being an All-Star down the line with his scoring ability.
The Lakers love what Reaves gives them, and now they are going to have to pay him a lot of money if they want to keep him. He is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer.
If Reaves did sign a deal this offseason, he would be eligible for a four-year $89.2 million extension. He could also decide to wait until 2026 when the extension would be worth $98 million over four years.
If the Lakers decide to let him walk in free agency, Reaves could sign a deal in 2026-27 that would be worth 25% of a team's salary cap. If his play continues to get better from what it is right now, he will be considered one of the most desirable players in free agency.
The Lakers got a discount the first time they re-signed Reaves. That is not a luxury he will give them the second time around.
Los Angeles will have to pay up for Reaves if they want to keep him paired with Luka Doncic for the long term. With LeBron James likely to retire in the next couple of years, they need someone who can help share the offensive load with Doncic.
Reaves has shown the ability to carry the offense by himself if needed. He's a really good player, and it would be a mistake to try too not to lock him up this summer when he is the cheapest.
So far this season, Reaves is averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
For more news and notes about the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.