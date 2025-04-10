Rajon Rondo Says He Used Lakers' LeBron James to Get Playing Time in 2020 Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals in the Bubble. It was without a doubt the most unique title that anyone has won in the history of the league.
Los Angeles was able to rest up and get healthy for the playoffs in an unprecedented way. It helped them make a push to the Finals and beat the Miami Heat.
LeBron James was still the best player on the team at the time, but Rajon Rondo was also a key part of that championship. He was hitting big shots that no one thought he could make.
Rondo was left open to hit some threes because he was not known to be a good 3-point shooter. In the playoffs that season, he shot 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Despite how well he was shooting the ball, Rondo revealed that he had to ask James to tell head coach Frank Vogel to give him playing time.
"Game 5, they didn't play me, and I was pissed. Frank didn't trust me, and I looked at Bron like 'Damn bro, I'm the only one that's really been here with you, and then ya'll don't play me in the fourth quarter'...Vogel my guy though, but if Bron look over there like 'Aye, he need to be in.', then he's in."
Rondo was clearly frustrated at the fact that he didn't play a lot in the fourth quarter of Game 5 in that series against Miami. He thought he could make plays to really help the team win.
Rondo was one of the few players who had played in the NBA Finals on that team, besides James. He thought that since he won a championship, he deserved to be out there.
Los Angeles ended up winning the series thanks to a big game from Rondo in Game 6. He hit three of his four 3-pointers in a series-clinching Game 6.
Over the course of his career, Rondo proved to be valuable wherever he was. The Lakers wouldn't have won the title if it weren't for him.
