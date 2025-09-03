Lakers Insider Suggests LA Has Core Trade Piece To Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Los Angeles Lakers are not afraid to go out and make big moves. They have proven that over the course of the history of the franchise, including just last year.
Rob Pelinka went out and got Luka Doncic last year from the Mavericks to secure the future of the franchise for the next few years. He will be the player that they build around.
Doncic isn't the only great player that the Lakers could have on their roster in the next few years. One insider believes that they could have the pieces to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More news: Former Lakers $30.7 Million Flameout May Be Forced to Join Surprising Team
Lakers insider believes they could have enough players to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Lakers insider Anthony Irwin believes that the Lakers could have enough pieces to make a move for the Bucks superstar at the trade deadline or some other point during the season. He said so during Lakers Lounge.
"It's almost a surefire thing that if the Lakers and the Bucks get into trade negotiations for Giannis, the first name in terms of players that Milwaukee is going to ask about is Reaves," Irwin said. "And then it's like, well, 'Do you want Giannis or do you want to try to keep Reaves here?'"
Irwin believes that the Lakers would use Austin Reaves as the centerpiece of a trade for Antetokounmpo. More pieces would need to be added in any trade for him.
More news: Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal Gets Brutally Honest On 2004 Finals Loss
The Lakers would need to empty the cupboard in order to land Antetokounmpo
If the Lakers are going to have any chance of adding Antetokounmpo to the roster, they will need to truly empty the cupboard. The Bucks are going to extract everything they possibly can if they are forced to get rid of him.
Milwaukee will only trade the superstar forward if he decides that he wants out. Otherwise, he will continue his career with the Bucks. They don't want to trade him under any circumstances.
LA would have to add multiple first-round picks, swaps, Rui Hachimura, and likely another solid player in order to make it work.
This past season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.