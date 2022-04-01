Lakers: Jason Kidd's Take on the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT Debate

We were about due for another NBA legend to weigh-in on the LeBron James versus Michael Jordan conversation. Mavericks head coach and NBA Hall-of-Famer Jason Kidd happily obliged. Kidd was asked by a reporter if LeBron will go down as the greatest of all-time (GOAT) when it's all said and done.

Kidd provided his thoughts on the matter:

“That’s a good question and that’s the barbershop question. I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to do it. When you look at his numbers. What he’s done on and off the floor, no one’s done that. You go to put the whole package together, he’s the greatest of all-time.”

Now, this isn't a morning television talking head dishing on the eternal LeBron versus MJ argument. In addition to being in the Hall-of-Fame, Kidd was also included in the even more exclusive NBA 75th Anniversary team that was announced this past October.

Kidd does have an interesting perspective on the subject. In addition to his accolades as a player, which includes beating LeBron and the Heat in the 2010 Finals with the Mavericks, Kidd also played against Jordan and had the opportunity to coach LeBron as a Lakers assistant.

Last week, Draymond Green, who depending on who you ask, may also be in the Hall-of-Fame one day, also had an interesting take on the LeBron-Jordan GOAT debate. Green rejects the premise of picking one or the other entirely.

"What I don't like to get into is the, 'Is LeBron the GOAT over Michael Jordan?'. No, LeBron is a GOAT and Michael Jordan is a GOAT. They're both incredible and they never played against each other. So how can we ever settle that? It's all subjective and I hate that in sports."

To take the Green approach, both LeBron and Jordan are transcendent players. Both have earned a place in NBA history.

What has rekindled the debate is the prospect of James becoming the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. He passed Karl Malone for second all-time in March and now, there's a possibility that he could pass Kareem for the all-time scoring crown as early as next season.

The debate will never be over, but it could get more intriguing if LeBron can achieve another impressive milestone.