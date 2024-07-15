Lakers' JJ Redick Compares Bronny James' Potential to West Team's Defensive Specialist
The Los Angeles Lakers' decision to draft guard Bronny James out of USC with the No. 55 pick in the NBA Draft has been widely criticized around NBA circles. Some don't believe that James is ready for the NBA after a poor first season with the USC Trojans.
However, the Lakers believe that if given some time to develop, James can turn into an impactful player at this level. James has shown strong instincts on the defensive side of the floor but his offense has been slow to come together.
During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, new Lakers head coach JJ Redick defended the ability of James. He said he believes he can make an impact much to the same degree as Lu Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"[Lu Dort’s] impact you can’t get into your offense sometimes... He literally blows up entire plays because of that pressure and I really believe this, Bronny eventually will be that guy.”
Dort has been known as one of the better defenders in the league over the years, with the ability to deny offenses chances. If James can turn himself into this type of player, the Lakers will have gotten themselves a steal considering where they drafted him.
It may take some time but James is a development type of player. He will play most of his games in the G-League this season as he looks to turn himself into more of an NBA-ready player.
