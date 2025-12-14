3 Lakers Ruled Out Ahead of Suns Rematch

A trio of Los Angeles Lakers standard roster players will sit out the club's vengeance quest against the Phoenix Suns.

The last time these two Western Conference semi-powerhouses faced off against each other, Dec. 1, LA was just reincorporating 21-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James into its lineup again after another brief injury layoff (this time, a left foot injury issue). James' return didn't help much, as the quicker Suns throttled the Lakers, 125-108.

Even sans All-Star guard Devin Booker, the Suns' perimeter players ran roughshod against their LA defenders. Guard Collin Gillespie scored 28 points, including eight made triples. All-Defensive Team swingman Dillon Brooks notched 33 points to pace Phoenix.

“The basketball gods reward you, and they also punish you,” head coach JJ Redick said, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of The Los Angeles Times. “And so in the moments when we had a chance to be rewarded, we didn’t do what we were supposed to do, and we got punished.”

Where LA, Phoenix Stand in the West

Following a blowout Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinal loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the Lakers fell to 17-7, still good for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. Phoenix is currently 14-11 on the year, and occupies the West's No. 7 seed.

Now, the Lakers will be missing one of their top three players as they look to even their season series against the Suns to 1-1.

Per the league's latest injury report, Reaves will sit out with a mild left calf strain. The 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product was diagnosed with the injury on Friday, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. He is set to sit out for at least a week of action, amid a career-best season.

Through 21 healthy games, the 27-year-old has been averaging 27.8 points on .503/.369/.875 shooting splits, 6.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds a night.

Los Angeles will also be missing oft-hurt backup big man Maxi Kleber, who's on the shelf with a lumbar muscle strain. Non-rotation guard Bronny James, LeBron's eldest son, is on G League assignment with the South Bay Lakers.

The Suns will be without at least guard Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and two-way combo forward Isaiah Livers (right hip strain). Booker (right groin strain) and Brooks (left Achilles soreness) are both questionable.

