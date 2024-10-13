Lakers' JJ Redick Refuses to Apologize for ESPN-Era Doc Rivers Criticism
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick made the transition from working in the media to coaching this offseason. After retiring from the NBA in 2021, Redick became a broadcast analyst for ESPN.
During his time with ESPN, Redick made a notable appearance on ESPN "First Take," where he was particularly critical of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, who the Lakers played on Thursday night.
"The trend is always making excuses," Redick during his appearance after Rivers took over as head coach of the Bucks. "Doc, we get it, taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard ... but it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus ... there's never accountability with that guy."
Redick additionally has a history with Rivers after playing under him on the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013-17 when Rivers was the team's head coach.
While Redick and Rivers are now both head coaches, Redick does not apologize for what he said during that appearance on "First Take." If he could, he would have changed the tone in which he spoke, but he is not apologetic for what he said.
"After that 'First Take' appearance, there were a number of conversations that I had with people -- both at ESPN and within the league -- that provided a good amount of perspective whether I had stayed in the media or whether I had pursued a coaching job," Redick said Thursday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "I will say this again, [I] regret my tone in that case. I've owned that and I regret my tone."
Redick maintained that there is no "bad blood" between him and Rivers. “We’re fine,” Redick said, via McMenamin. “I don’t carry beef with people. And I’m not going to get into the history of Doc and I’s relationship right now. And I probably won’t ever. He’s fine in my book.”
Redick and Rivers faced off for the first time with both as head coaches on Thursday, the Redick and the Lakers coming out on top for the preseason victory. The two teams will face off twice more in the regular season in March.
