Lakers’ JJ Redick Reveals How Bronny James Can Get Regular Minutes in Rotation
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to get some use from Bronny James in the next couple of years. James was a rookie last year who spent most of his time in the G League.
James is trying his best to improve as a player so that he can actually play with his father. It's clear that he has made some improvements in the offseason, as he looked pretty good in Summer League games.
James has a lot of competition for a rotation spot this season. Head coach JJ Redick explained recently what James needs to do in order to break into the rotation.
More news: Lakers Fans Blown Away by Major Luka Doncic Change
In order for James to see real minutes, he has to get in shape.
"The biggest thing for Bronny is that he has to get in elite shape," Redick told Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "That's the barrier of entry for him right now. And if he does that, I think he's got a chance to be a really fantastic player in the NBA."
James is looked at as a pretty good defensive player, despite his size. He's a smaller guard who can't really shoot the ball yet. He needs to learn how to make deep shots with more consistency.
Redick knows that the Lakers' biggest issue is perimeter defense, which is what James can help with. That was the biggest issue that the Lakers had in the playoffs a year ago against the Timberwolves.
James is still growing into his body as a young man, and he has one of the biggest maniacs when it comes to taking care of his body as his father.
More news: Lakers Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends LeBron James Out for $109 Million All-Star, More
The Lakers would love it if James could be good enough to break into the rotation. He would be a great backup shooting guard if he can star hitting open shots and defending at an elite level.
This could be a critical season for James with his father close to retirement. The Lakers might not have much of an incentive to keep Bronny around if his dad leaves the team, either for another team or in retirement.
This past season, as a rookie, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
More news: Lakers Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to LA for Major Package
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.