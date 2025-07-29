Lakers Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends LeBron James Out for $109 Million All-Star, More
The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite an offseason. After a slow start to it, losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets, the Lakers have gained more than they lost this summer.
So far, the Lakers have added three players to their roster, including Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia. The expectations for all three are that they will contribute massively to the Lakers, who want to get back to the promised land.
The Lakers certainly have a shot to do just as well as the likes of Luka Doncic and 40-year-old superstar LeBron James. With Doncic and James as the team's best players, it is possible the Lakers can make some noise.
However, with James' future in LA uncertain, his potential departure could shake things up for the Lakers and the entire league.
This latest trade idea by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report sees the Lakers get rid of James, along with his son and Lakers guard Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, in exchange for Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr., a 2029 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap (top-three protected).
In this scenario, James' head back to where he spent four seasons of his NBA career. He arguably played his best basketball of his career as a member of the Heat, and this scenario likely has him finishing his career in South Beach.
The Lakers get back a decent package, with the real prize being the addition of Wiggins and the 2029 first-round pick. James will be out of the league by then, so the 2029 first-round pick could come in handy for Los Angeles.
Rozier and Jaquez could be used as trade pieces in a bigger deal the Lakers could contrsute later in the season.
As for the 21-time All-Star, he could be on the move, but the likelihood of that happening seems unlikely as things stand. There has been no chatter of James wanting to head anywhere else.
James has a no-trade clause in his contract, so unless he says anything, he will begin his unprecedented 23rd season of his career in the purple and gold.
The 40-year-old will likely enter his eighth season with the Lakers, which is only three seasons shy of his longest tenure with a team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
