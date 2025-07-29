Lakers Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to LA for Major Package
The Los Angeles Lakers appear to always be in the hunt for the league's top superstars.
Decade after decade, the Lakers have been able to get their hands on the best players in the world, dating back to as early as their inception.
From George Mikan to Magic Johnson to Kobe Bryant and, as recently as, Luka Doncic, the Lakers have always been able to acquire the world's best players. It's the way the Lakers have continuously operated, and more times than not, they acquire these stars via trade or free agency.
The Lakers will continue to look to do just that, and this latest trade proposal has them landing one of the best players in the world, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Lakers reporter Jovan Buha appeared on Locked on Lakers and shared this blockbuster trade proposal that sees Los Angeles land the two-time MVP.
"The Lakers need a post-LeBron plan. I think this is them trying to figure out what is the best post-LeBron plan. Ideally, of course, if you could get a Giannis or a Jokic and pair that player with Luka. Even if it ends up costing you, Austin — but maybe you can keep Austin and have something of a pseudo big three or whatever. They could do something of a sign and trade with Austin Reaves. Flip him at the new salary, which is going to be 30 plus million, add some other additional salary matching. Then three first round picks for a Giannis. Or whoever's the next star that becomes available. That is gettable."
Potentially adding Antetokounmpo to the roster alongside Doncic for the foreseeable future would be on-brand for the Lakers. They always appear to land the big fish in the pond, and this trade proposal would see them do just that.
The 30-year-old superstar has spent his entire career in Milwaukee, but if the Bucks cannot build a contender around him, then it may be a matter of if, not when, he requests a trade.
The Lakers may not have the best package to offer the Bucks currently, but that could all change in the next offseason or two.
Antetokounmpo is currently under a three-year deal worth $175 million. The Greek Freak has a player option entering the 2027-28 season, his age-33 season.
If Antetokounmpo gives any indication that he’s ready to move on, the Bucks might be wise to respect that and secure the strongest return they can.
Should that scenario unfold, don’t be surprised if the Lakers strike while the iron is hot.
