Lakers Key Role Player Undergoes Offseason Surgery, Status For Training Camp Uncertain
One of the role players for the Los Angeles Lakers has undergone offseason surgery, putting their status for training camp up in the air. Big man Christian Wood was expected to be a key contributor for Los Angeles this season but now his knee surgery puts some extra questions around him.
The Lakers social media account posted about the surgery.
"Lakers forward/center Christian Wood underwent a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Kristofer J. Jones at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Wood will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately eight weeks."
Wood being evaluated in eight weeks would push him past the start of the regular season when the Lakers open up against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is unfortunate timing for the injury and Los Angeles is already pretty thin along the frontcourt.
The big man spent his lone season with the Lakers last year and picked up his player option to return for this coming season. Some were expecting him to decline the option and enter into free agency. He had a very up-and-down year, averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
Wood was supposed to give the Lakers a floor-spacing big man alongside Anthony Davis but shot only 30.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Los Angeles was looking for him to return to form this season so this surgery could be a way to help maximize his year.
Even if Wood ends up missing some time to start the year, this surgery could help in the long run. However, the timing is a little odd considering that he has had all offseason to make it happen.
Wood was reportedly available to play in the Lakers playoff series against the Denver Nuggets but the team elected to not put him on the court. Los Angeles is dealing with a similar question about forward Jared Vanderbilt.
Los Angeles may have to make a move to add some frontcourt depth following this news. As of now, they have Jaxson Hayes and Davis as the big men on the roster.
The team is looking to rebound from an early playoff exit and is hoping for another long playoff run. With Davis and superstar LeBron James leading the way, Los Angeles believes that they have the pieces in place to make it happen.
