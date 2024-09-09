Lakers Star LeBron James Lists Somewhat Controversial Mount Rushmore of NFL QBs
LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. Naturally, he often gets asked his opinion about other sports. Now, King James has officially named his favorite NFL quarterbacks of all time.
According to DraftKings, James' Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks includes Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, and a toss-up between John Elway and Peyton Manning.
The most surprising entry on this list is current NFL star Patrick Mahomes, mainly because he has so much time left in the league.
That being said, he has created quite the resume for himself in only seven years, winning three Super Bowls (including two in a row), three Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs, and was named to six Pro Bowls.
Mahomes also currently holds the records for the highest career playoff passer rating (105.8), and most career passing yards per game (296), and is tied for most passing touchdowns in a single postseason with 11.
Mahomes shares the latter record with another player on LeBron's Mount Rushmore: Joe Montana. A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Montana has had his number retired by the San Francisco 49ers. He was also a four-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, a two-time NFL MVP, and was named to eight Pro Bowls.
Montana has also set three NFL records: most pass attempts without throwing an interception in a Super Bowl (122), the aforementioned passing touchdowns in a single postseason (11), and most wins in a Super Bowl without a loss (4).
The only player with more accolades than Montana is Tom Brady, who many will argue is the greatest quarterback of all time.
Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, having won more Super Bowls than any other player in history with seven. He was also named Super Bowl MVP five times, NFL MVP three times, and was named to 15 Pro Bowls. He had his number retired by the New England Patriots.
Brady has also recorded 10 NFL records, including total career passing yards (89,214), total career passing completions (7,753), total passing completions in a season (490), and total career quarterback wins (251).
The final spot is split between two players: Peyton Manning and John Elway. Elway has won two Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP once. He also was named NFL MVP once, NFL Man of the Year in 1992, and played in nine Pro Bowls.
Elway had his number retired by the Denver Broncos. As an executive, Elway won ArenaBowl XIX and Super Bowl 50. The quarterback for that team was Peyton Manning.
Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having won with the Indianapolis Colts and the Broncos. He is also a one-time Super Bowl MVP, a five-time NFL MVP, and was named to 14 Pro Bowls.
Manning holds the records for most passing touchdowns in a season (55), most passing yards in a season (5,477), and most touchdown passes in a game (7).
