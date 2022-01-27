Lakers: Klutch Sports Holds the Keys to a Potential Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. As a premier NBA franchise in major media market, the Lakers feature prominently in trade rumors on an annual basis. That effect is only magnified when the team is falling short of expectations. Through Tuesday, the Lakers are the eight-seed in the West (24-24). There’s been plenty of rumors surrounding Los Angeles potentially trading Russell Westbrook for Rockets guard John Wall.

It’s no secret that Westbrook has struggled to adapt to his role as third-fiddle to LeBron and AD.

A deal between Houston and Los Angeles is likely a long shot, but The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor is still intrigued. Why? Because LeBron James and Anthony Davis, LA’s two superstars, are both represented by Klutch Sports, as is John Wall. LeBron has close ties to the founder and CEO of Klutch - Rich Paul.

“The only reason why I’m intrigued by this is the Kltuch Sports connection. The Lakers, the Rockets for that matter, and definitely Klutch, what they want is aligned. Klutch represents Lebron James and Anthony Davis, they also represent John Wall. They want Wall to fall into a situation that’s best for him.”

Houston and Wall mutually agreed in November that Wall would not play for the Rockets this season. The plan was for the two to cooperatively pursue trade options for Wall. A Westbrook-for-Wall deal would place Wall on a team with title hopes.

According to reports, the Lakers would have to include their 2027 first round pick in a potential trade. The Rockets would in turn buy-out Westbrook since the Houston, nor Westbrook, are not interested in working together again.

Wall missed most of the 2018-2019 season with a knee injury and all of the following season with a torn achilles. As noted previously, he hasn’t played at all this season. O’Connor theorizes that because of the Klutch factor, LeBron and AD would know, better than anyone, whether or not Wall is completely healthy.

“I think for the Lakers and for Klutch, they’re going to be able to have those discussions together. Back channeling about well, ‘ Is John Wall healthy? Is he a better option than Russell Westbrook?’. They’ll have more information than anybody about Wall is my point. “

To reiterate, a Westbrook-for-Wall trade is far from a sure thing. That being said, Klutch could get the trade talks into a much higher gear if they so desire.