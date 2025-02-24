Lakers' Kobe Bryant 'Amnesty' Tweet Hits Different on 12-Year Anniversary Due to Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers have a long and extensive history of all-time greats in their franchise. However, none may be more impactful and greater than Lakers great and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.
Bryant is arguably the greatest Laker of all time and certainly one of the best ever to grace the basketball court.
He showed that to be the case throughout his illustrious 20-year career. Bryant showed he doesn't need much fuel to get him going throughout his career, but people sometimes seem to give it to him.
That was the case 12 years ago today when Bryant faced the Dallas Mavericks in the famous 'Amnesty THAT' game.
Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban had some choice words regarding Braynt prior to their Feb. 24, 2013, matchup. In a statement to the media, he suggested that the Lakers should consider using the amnesty clause on Bryant.
"If you look at their payroll, even if Dwight (Howard) comes back, you've got to ask the question: Should they amnesty Kobe?" Cuban said on the radio show. "You just don't know, right? It's the same reason I wouldn't get rid of Dirk (Nowitzki).
That gave all the fuel to Bryant, who went off against Cuban's Mavericks in their race for a playoff spot.
The five-time NBA champion tallied 38 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and had seven assists. He also made 4 of 5 shots from three-point range.
The "Amnesty" game was a big win for the Lakers, who were struggling on the road early in the season. Bryant's performance in the fourth quarter was particularly notable.
After the victory, Bryan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shot back at Cuban with two words that will live on forever in Laker land.
"Amnesty THAT," Bryant wrote.
After the game, Cuban acknowledged Bryan't words, saying, "Nice to know there is at least one team and their players, outside of the Mavs, that listen to everything I say.
"But I do have to give props to @kobebryant for a great tweet. #Welldone."
Twelve years later, that game and performance is still celebrated. What hurts even more for Mavericks fans is that the Lakers recently stole their face for the franchise and superstar point guard Luka Dončić in a massive trade earlier this month.
Dončić, who was viewed as a player who would spend all of his career in Dallas, was traded to Los Angeles. The Mavericks' current ownership kicked him down on the way out, and Cuban couldn't do anything about it.
The Lakers and Mavericks believe it was a move that will benefit them for the rest of the season. However, it is the Lakers who are viewed as the winners in the long run.
Only time will tell how it all plays out.
