Lakers Leaning Towards Not Trading Veteran Guard: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to figure out the best way to improve their roster for a playoff push. They have several tradable contracts that they can decide to move, depending on what is available on the trade market. There are a few different positions that could use some improvement.
LA could use help at guard, wing, or center; they won't be too choosey. What will make the decision on who they decide to trade for will likely come down to the age of the other player and the cost to get him. The Lakers won't be bullied into making a bad trade despite their desperation to win now.
There are four players who everyone is looking at who could be moved: Jared Vanderbilt. D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, and Rui Hachimura. According to some reports, they would prefer not to move Hachimura if they don't have to. They see him as a player for the future.
According to another report, it doesn't look like Los Angeles is going to trade one of those players. Gabe Vincent looks like he is likely to stay in LA. Vincent probably doesn't have a lot of trade value with how poorly he's played so far this season. He's been injury-prone ever since signing with the Lakers, too.
The Lakers will likely have to move Russell or Vanderbilt, or both, to get some pieces who can help this team down the stretch. A lot of players have been linked as guys the Lakers are interested in with the deadline coming up. Los Angeles has some first-round picks they can trade if needed as well.
With the Lakers sitting toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings, they need guys who can help them in case some of their key guys get hurt. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both liable to get hurt. It's hard for this team to stay afloat if either of those guys gets hurt as currently constructed.
Any deal involving the Lakers likely won't happen until closer to the trade deadline in February. Once February rolls around, expect the Lakers to get very involved in trade talks with multiple teams. They are certainly one of the teams to watch in a deadline that looks to be more active than last year's.
Whatever deal the Lakers make, it's going to be something that helps them win now as opposed to winning in the future.
